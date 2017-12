NEW ORLEANS (AP) – A man convicted of laundering money for New Orleans heroin dealers has been sentenced to 10 years in prison and a $100,000 fine, and must forfeit $700,000.

Federal prosecutors say in a news release that 51-year-old Cornell Pendleton made $1.5 million over 2½ years.

They say he’d buy real estate, fancy cars and other expensive assets in his own name, and would let drug dealers use them while they paid him cash under the table.