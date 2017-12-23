Police still seek suspects on one-year anniversary of murder in Cecilia

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) Homicide investigators with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office are still searching for the main suspects a year police found a man dead inside his residence in the 1100 block of Orchard Park Drive.

Deputies say around 8:30 p.m. they responded to a 911 call at the residence.

Upon arrival they discovered the body of 43 year old Lionel Potier.

According to deputies, two unidentified black male subjects were seen fleeing the property shortly before the 911 call was received.

Suspect one is identified as a black male, 5’7”-5’10”, 180-200 pounds

Suspect two is identified as a black male, 5’7”-6’, 180-200 pounds

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information as to the identify of these two individuals is asked to please contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 394-3071.