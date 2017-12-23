St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office investigates one-year-old homicide case

St. Martinville, La. (KLFY) – The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office continues to reach out for help in identifying the subjects connected to a homicide case that happened last year in Ceilia, explains Major Ginny Higgins.

On Friday, December 23, 2016 at about 8:30 p.m. deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call at a residence in the 1100 block of Orchard Park Drive in Cecilia; in reference to a homicide. Upon arrival Deputies identified the deceased male as the homeowner, Lionel Potier, 43, Cecilia.

In a news release, Higgins notes that two unidentified black male subjects were seen fleeing the property shortly before the 911 call was received (see picture).

Suspect one is identified as follows:

Black male, 5’7”-5’10”, 180-200 pounds

Suspect two is identified as follows:

Black male, 5’7”-6’, 180-200 pounds

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information as to the identity of these two individuals is asked to please contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 394-3071.