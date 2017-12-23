State Police: Unrestrained 2-year-old dies in crash; 10 people injured

Zachary, La. (LSP) – Shortly before 6:00 pm on Friday, Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a three vehicle crash resulting in a fatality on US 61 south of LA 64 in East Baton Rouge Parish. The crash took the life of 2 year old Christian Johnson of Zachary, according to state police.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred as Clara Peterson, 38 of Zachary was traveling southbound on US 61. State police say Peterson began slowing to make a right turn from the right lane of US 61. A 2009 Chevrolet Impala driven by Keshon Forest, 28 of Zachary also began slowing in the right lane behind Peterson’s vehicle.

For reasons still under investigation, a vehicle driven by James Lopresto Jr., 32 of Greenwell Springs failed to reduce its speed and struck the rear of Forest’s vehicle. The impact pushed Forest’s vehicle forward causing it to strike Peterson’s vehicle, says state police.

State police report that 2-year-old Christian Johnson was a passenger in Forest’s vehicle. He was unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained fatal injuries.

Forest and the four additional passengers in her vehicle sustained moderate injuries. Peterson and the three additional passengers in her vehicle also sustained moderate injuries in the crash. Lopresto sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in this crash, but a toxicology sample will be taken from Forest, Peterson, and Lopresto for analysis. State police confirm that the crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.