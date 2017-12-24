Husband, 83, wife, 80, wanted to give weed as Christmas gifts

An elderly California couple caught with more than $300,000 worth of marijuana during a cross-country road trip told authorities they wanted to give the pot out as Christmas gifts.

Patrick Jiron, 83, and his wife Barbara Jiron, 80, were both cited for marijuana possession during a Tuesday traffic stop in York County, Nebraska.

York County deputies pulled the couple over after spotting their 2016 Toyota Tacoma driving over the center line and failing to signal on Interstate 80.

The deputies noticed the odor of raw marijuana coming from the car. Patrick Jiron then admitted there was “contraband” in the car, the sheriff’s department said, and allowed the deputies to search the truck.

In the truck were 60 pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of more than $300,000. Concentrated THC also was inside the vehicle, the sheriff’s department said.

The couple, from Clearlake Oaks, Calif., said they were coming from California and planned to give the weed as Christmas presents to friends and family in Boston and Vermont.

The couple also was cited for not having a drug tax stamp.