Police: Parents high on heroin lose control of car with child in back seat

Sumiton police said a couple was found overdosed in their car in a Walmart parking lot.

The car driving in circles, while a child was in the back seat.

The woman who recorded the couple on her cell phone said she first noticed something was wrong when she and her friend were pumping gas and saw the car, going around and around.

“We watched them drag them out of the car and they were completely lifeless it looked like,” said Cynthia Ward witness.

That’s because Sumiton Police said that man and woman tested positive for heroin. Witnesses in the parking lot tried to interfere when they saw the car was out of control.

“There was people trying to run around and catch the car so there was just some good folks trying to stop it,” said Sumiton Police Chief T.J. Burnett.

But the car was locked and it took it hitting a parked cop car when officers arrived to restrain it. Sumiton Police found a small child in the car too.

“They were so messed up I guess that they didn’t even try to restrain their child properly which is very scary,” said Ward.

The Addiction Prevention Coalition in Birmingham said a sight like this can scar children and that it’s a chilling image they probably won’t ever forget.

“It’s a sad reality because kids are general innocent victims of addiction,” said Danny Molloy with The Addiction Prevention Coalition –

The parents, police said, were taken to the hospital and the child is now in the custody of the state.

“I just hope that these people can straighten up their lives and kind of be there for their child if they ever get a chance to do that,” said Ward.

Police are looking at charging the couple with possession of a control substance along with that child endangerment charge.

And if you know someone struggling with addiction The Addiction Prevention Coalition in Birmingham suggests checking out their website for a resource directory listing recovery options.

http://addictionpreventioncoalition.org/