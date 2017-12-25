Acadiana welcomes on unexpected Christmas baby

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Women’s and Children’s Hospital here in Lafayette welcome their first Christmas baby at 2:45 this morning. Luis Alavrdo and mom Brittany Jeffers both happy and healthy. Britney says that Luis is arrival today was completely unexpected.

“I was due March 17 for him and I had him today,” says Brittany.

Luis Alavrdo was an expected Christmas present for his family, says his home Brittany. Doctors couldn’t even explain his early arrival.

“They said that the placenta detached but they didn’t have a reason why. So it just happened,” Brittany explained.

Doctors told Brittany that Luis is healthy and will have to spend time in the hospital.

Na’Riyah Lynn was also one of Acadianas first Christmas babies. She was born at 4:30 this morning at Iberia medical centers. She’s pictured here with her Mother Michelle Francisco.