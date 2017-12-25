Local police chiefs and an insurance agent help 20 families with Christmas gifts

DUSON, La. (KLFY) – A local state farm agent and two police chiefs joined forces to give 20 families a Merry Christmas.

Christmas 2017 turned out to be more than what these families thought it would be. Janice Savoy says she has three great-grandchildren who needed toys and more importantly a Christmas experience every child deserves to have. “It’s tough. It’s really going to make a difference. I am so blessed. I can’t thank them enough,” explains Savoy.

This is the second year the Scott Police Chief, the Duson Police Chief and State Farm Agent Brian Schlesinger collected toys to give away. Duson Police Chief Kip Judice says Schlesinger is the one who reached out to the police departments for help with toy drive. “The true people to be thankful for are all the ones who donated the gifts. The businesses and the individuals; they are the ones who made this possible,” says Schlesinger.

Chief Judice says often police are called to deal with people at their worst. “This is an opportunity for us to give back to the youth in a positive way and shed a positive light on Christmas,” adds Judice.

Judice says the community support was overwhelming. “We have one family whose father was killed in a homicide in New Iberia. The mother says the money they were saving for Christmas had to be used to bury dad. So, we were able to provide them with a big box of things for the kids.”