Second suspect arrested in Opelousas homicide investigation

(Opelousas Police Department)

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- The Opelousas Police Department has arrested a second suspect in the Aug. 27 shooting death of 38-year-old Lester Brown on Lombard Street.

Liquincy Revish was arrested in Baton Rouge on Sunday and charged with second degree murder.

He is being housed at the East Baton Correctional Facility awaiting transfer to the Opelousas City Police Department.

Brown was found dead inside his home at 702 N. Lombard Street where he lived.

Another suspect, Treshawnitra Landheart, 18, was arrested by Opelousas officers in September. She was charged with principle to second degree murder.

(Opelousas Police Department)

 

 

