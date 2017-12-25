Slidell police arrest four after holiday brawl at local Walmart

BATON ROUGE, La. (LOCAL 33) (FOX 44) – The Slidell Police Department has arrested four women in relation to a brawl that happened at a Walmart on Saturday.

The SPD said that on December 23 around 1 p.m., the Slidell Police received multiple calls about a large fight in the produce section of the Walmart on 39142 Natchez Drive.

According to Detective Daniel Seuzeneau, of the Slidell Police Department, the fight involved over ten people and some involved used pepper spray.

At least two people had to be transported to local hospitals for minor injuries.

Slidell Police arrested Alexis Neal,19, Slidell, Majara Walker, 38, Slidell, Seanice Warren,17, St. Louis, Mo and Morgan Walker, 22, Slidell for disturbing the peace by fighting.

SPD has determined that the motive of the fight was due to a previous conflict between two different families, and by chance, the two groups encountered each other at Walmart.

Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal said, “This type of behavior is disgusting and unacceptable. This does not portray the character of the majority of our citizens here in Slidell. These women should be ashamed of themselves for doing this in the middle of one of the busiest retail stores in our city. Let this be a clear message that this will not be tolerated.”

SPD said that several videos of the incident went viral yesterday evening on various social media sites.