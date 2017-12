LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- New mom Brittany Jeffers received an early Christmas surprise at 2:45 a.m. this morning.

Her son, Luis Alavrdo, was born three months before his due date at Womens & Childrens Hospital and ER.

Though born premature, hospital officials said the boy is expected to make a healthy recovery.

At Iberia Medical Center, Michelle Francisco gave birth to her daughter Na’Riyah Lynn at 4:30 this morning.