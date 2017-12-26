City of Broussard opens new road to ease traffic congestion

BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) The city of Broussard opened up a new road earlier this year. The road takes some of the traffic from other streets. Land along the new road is also available for development.

There’s a new traffic light on Ambassador Caffery Parkway at South Bernard Road in Broussard. South Bernard is a brand new, four-lane road.

Broussard Mayor Charles Langlinais says it will become an important north-south artery.

“Right now the only options you have are Morgan Street which is a substandard road, Youngsville Highway which is a state highway and there’s no plans to do anything there.”

The first phase of south bernard opened on June 7th from Albertsons Parkway to Heart D’ Farm Road… at a cost of about two and-a-half million dollars.

Phase two from Heart D’ Farm Road to West Fairfield Drive and Larrivierre Road opened on September 20th.

That phase cost five (m) million dollars and included a new one (m) million dollar bridge.

“This phase of the project also includes this new roundabout at Fairfield Drive and South Bernard Road.”

The third phase will connect South Bernard Road from Albertson’s Parkway to Main Street/La-182 in Broussard. It’s a seven million dollar project.

“I think it’s a pretty good idea, with more people moving into the city, traffic’s getting more and more backed up. i think if they extend it, it will give another way to let cars breathe.”

Mayor Langlinais says the new road also opens up the area to economic development – which has already begun.

“That’s under contract for a premium new car/used car facility, this is a mixed use here, a couple of daycare centers down here, that’s kind of going to be happening as it goes along”

As for phase three, Langlinais says the engineering work has been done, rights of way have been acquired, and the project will go out for bids soon.

An existing section of South Bernard Road currently runs from Main Street to Highway 90.

There are plans to rebuild the road and make it four lanes, but that’s not expected to start until 2020.