Drew Brees’grandfather Ray Akins dies

Longtime Texas high school football coach Ray Akins, the grandfather and mentor of New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, died Tuesday in Texas, according to media reports in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Akins, who was one of the winningest coaches in Texas high school football history with 293 career wins, died at 7:25 a.m. on Tuesday, according to Gregory-Portland Independent School District officials. He was 92.

“We were deeply saddened to hear that the Gregory-Portland community lost a legend this morning when former G-PISD Athletic Director and Football Coach Ray Akins passed away,” GPISD Superintendent Dr. Paul Clore said in a statement. “We extend our sincerest condolences to his family, and to thousands of G-P alumni. While he will be greatly missed, we remember Coach Akins as the influential leader he was and will carry on with the standard of excellence that lives on in every G-P Wildcat. The mention of his name is like a banner of pride for so many former students, and will continue to grace our football stadium for years to come. Tonight, we will leave the lights on at Ray Akins Wildcat Stadium from dusk until dawn to honor his lasting legacy.”

Of all the influences in Brees’ life, Akins might have had the most profound impact on and off the field, especially during the formative years.