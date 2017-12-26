Eunice man arrested in suspected north Acadiana burglary ring

Acadia Parish, La. (KLFY)- A 25-year-old Eunice man has been arrested on warrants issued by Eunice police and both Acadia and St. Landry Parish sheriff’s offices.

Brandon Charpentier is believed to be connected to other burglary suspects in those areas, according to Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson.

He has been charged with a burglary of a home on Tepetate Road in the northwest portion of Acadia Parish.

Investigations into other burglaries are ongoing.

“These cases are far from being closed. We do ask that anyone with information on Brandon Charpentier and his possible accomplices to call the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office,” Gibson said in a statement.

Tips can be made at (337) 788-8700 or Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish at 789-8477 (tips).