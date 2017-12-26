How to make gift returns less of a headache

Sometimes Christmas gifts need to be exchanged or returned.

Depending on where the gift was from, the policies may vary.

Attorney General Jeff Landry offers the following recommendations to make returns and exchanges easier.

Keep your receipts.

Keep original packaging.

Bring identification.

Monitor the return clock as many retailers base their return timeframe on the purchase date.

Understand return policies for sale merchandise since policies for sale or clearance merchandise may be different than merchandise sold at full price.

Ask about restocking fees, especially for electronics or large-ticket items.

Ask about return shipping fees as some merchandise bought online can be returned to a brick-and-mortar location instead of through the mail.

For more consumer tips and information, you can visit http://www.AGJeffLandry.com or call Landry’s Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-800-351-4889.