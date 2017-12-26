Mysterious recycling program tags appear on Acadia Parish doors, possible scam

ACADIA Parish, La. (KLFY)- The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office has been contacted by residents regarding door hangers for a mysterious new “pilot” recycling program.

These hangers have been discovered in the Church Point and Mire areas of Acadia Parish.

After speaking with representatives from the Acadia Parish Police Jury, authorities were advised that they are not aware this new pilot program.

Recycling in Acadia Parish has not changed nor is in the process of changing.

Please be aware that this could be a scam, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information indicating this may be a real program or may have had contact with anyone distributing the hangers to contact the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 788-8772.