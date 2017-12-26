Some people heading back home after spending the holidays in Acadiana

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The day after Christmas can be one of the busiest days for airports across the country. But that wasn’t quite the case at Lafayette Regional Airport.

A few individuals News 10 caught up with, were traveling back home after visiting family and friends in Acadiana, this holiday season.

“I wanted to see my mama, she just got out of the hospital and spend time with family. It’s been year’s since we’ve been here for Christmas,” said Glenda Fontenot.

She and her husband Daniel, were a bit surprised to see how calm the airport was, when they arrived Tuesday afternoon.

“The people were very nicem showed us where to go. It’s easy to get around, no crowds. Other than the weather today we’re doing great,” said Daniel Fontenot.

Samantha Ritter was headed back to her community college in New Haven, Connecticut to pack up her things, before coming back to Louisiana to start school at Nicholls University in the spring.

“I have family in New Iberia and Lafayette and I came her for Christmas,” said Ritter.

“I’m headed to Dallas, then back to Sacremento,” said Jose Albarez.

Albarez was spending the holidays with his friend from Abbeville. While he was here, he says he took full advantage of all that Louisiana has to offer, and vows that he’ll be back.

“Spent a good time in New Orleans, and came to Lafayette, and now it’s time to leave.

We’ve been here Tuesday through Tuesday, so it’s time to come home. Make some money then come back again,” he said.

Make sure to check that status of your flight before you leave your home, and also make sure you arrive at the airport with ample enough time, before you board your plane.

For more information on flights, visit Lafayette Regional Airport’s website.