The NFL has moved Sunday’s Saints vs. Buccaneers game from a noon kickoff to 3:25 p.m., according to the Saints team website.

The other game featuring NFC South teams, Carolina vs. Atlanta will also be moved to a late afternoon kickoff.

A Saints win or a Panthers loss will give the Black and Gold the division title, however, a Saints loss and a Panther win will give Carolina the title.

The Saints have already locked up a playoff berth following Sunday’s win over Atlanta.