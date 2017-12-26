Suspect arrested in Acadia, St. Landry Parish burglaries

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – An investigation is underway across multiple parishes in Acadiana regarding recent burglaries.

The suspect is connected to burglaries in Acadia and St. Landry parishes, and authorities say he also has ties to Jeff Davis Parish.

25-year-old Brandon Charpentier of St. Landry Parish was arrested by Acadia Parish deputies on an outstanding warrant for burglary.

The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office has been investigating recent burglaries in the northern part of the parish.

Detectives were able to identify 25-year-old Charpentier as a person interest through the M.O. or method of operation which remained consistent at multiple locations.

Acadia Parish Sheriff KP Gibson says the suspect may be connected to a larger group of thieves because the M.O. is similar across parish lines.

“A lot of people in burglaries will change their M.O. to a certain extent but you can usually follow and see a pattern of how a person works.

A lot of things that fall into that is also the locations are in close proximity of where they’re occurring, as well as the fact of that person has been identified of being in that area quite frequently and not living there”, Sheriff KP Gibson said.

According to the sheriff, this pattern of criminal activity is no stranger to the outskirts of the parish.

The sheriff says, “They may stay north in the rural sections and we do see a lot of that where they’re crossing over. As far as burglaries, unfortunately, in this day and age where we’re dealing with drugs and in between thefts and burglaries, it’s not a matter of are they going to occur this week but rather how many will occur this week.”

Sheriff Gibson is encouraging the community to get involved and come forward with information. If you have knowledge of Charpentier or his accomplices, call Acadia Crimestoppers at 789-tips.

He says they’re job now to confirm that Charpentier is the culprit or find out if there more members of a possible burglary ring.