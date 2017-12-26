Vigil for slain Abbeville teen scheduled

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY)- The family of the 14-year-old boy killed on Dec. 19 is asking for donations to cover the cost of his burial.

Fletcher Funeral Home of Abbeville released Dylan De’Shawn Plowden’s death notice on Christmas Eve.

The Abbeville Police Department has chosen to not release the victim’s name.

His family is holding a vigil at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday night at 1601 Greene St. in Abbeville.

Plowden was found shot near the intersection near Kibbe and Vernon streets at about 7:30 p.m.

Abbeville Police have arrested and charged Jalen Levine, 25, with first degree murder.

A GoFundMe page has been established to help with funeral costs.