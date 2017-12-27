Acadiana Crime Stoppers: Person of interest sought in 2016 shooting death

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY)- Detectives with the Crowley Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest that may be related to a fatal that left one man dead.

The incident occurred at about 1 a.m. on November 7, 2016, in the 1100 block of Smith Street.

The person of interest is described as a black male.

Responding officers found two individuals were shot inside the car.

The passenger, Jarius Wilson, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A video of the subject may be seen on our Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish Facebook Page. If you can identify him, you are urged to call the tips line at 789-TIPS / 789-8477. All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.

 

