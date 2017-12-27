Adoption numbers for 2016 break record in Louisiana

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- According to the Department of Children Services, 788 children were adopted in Louisiana in 2016. That number set a new adoption record for the state.

In Acadiana alone, 120 children were adopted in 2016. According to Roxeann Thomas with Foster Friends of Acadiana, there are still 43 children waiting to be adopted.

Thomas says during the holiday season donations pour in. It’s after the holidays when things start to die down, but these foster children need support year round.

“We try to bless them with a Christmas party and a birthday gift, but that’s really not what it’s all about,” she says.

Besides throwing Christmas parties for Acadiana foster children, Foster Friends also works to help find them forever homes.

In November alone, there were 500 children fostered throughout Acadiana.

“So there’s a lot of need,” Thomas said.

Thomas says people who are interested in fostering or adopting shouldn’t be intimidated.

She explains, “The Department of Child and family services, the caseworkers, are super involved with these parents to help them, to educate and to be able to help. Acadiana is really wanting to step up, we are having a lot of people come in and say I want to help in that environment, I don’t want these children to be on the streets.”

If you are interested in adopting a child or becoming a foster parent visit Foster Friends of Acadiana