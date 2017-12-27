BREAKING: Opelousas water supply threatened after driver hits fire hydrant

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- An early morning hit and run has left Opelousas running low on water today, according to Mayor Reggie Tatum.

A driver struck a fire hydrant in the 1300 block of Creswell Lane just before 6 a.m., severely damaging the city’s main line.

“A copious amount of water is flowing out,” Tatum told KLFY this morning. “It’s depleting the city’s water supply out of the main water tower.”

The city’s engineering department is working to retain some of the gushing water as Lafayette Winwater Works Co. arrives to to repair the damage.

In the meantime, Tatum is urging residents and businesses to “throttle back on water use.”

The city is trying to quickly repair the main line to avoid a citywide boil advisory, he said.

Anyone with information on the driver on the vehicle that hit the hydrant is asked to call the Opelousas Police Department, (337) 948-2500.