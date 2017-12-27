Chevron’s Fuel Your School campaign benefits thousands of Lafayette Parish students

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – 14,340 Lafayette Parish school students have been impacted in 2017 by Chevron’s Fuel Your School campaign, that’s according to campaign results. A group of Ovey Comeaux High School students built and programmed a robot.

Comeaux Teacher Lisa Ranney says the students took the robot to competition and ranked first out of 60 teams from across the U.S. and five other countries.

Ranney explains that the money from Chevron’s fuel Your School” program helped make the robot possible. Ranney adds the Chevron dollars help. “To do fundraising, it’s getting more and more difficult. It just takes a lot of money to continue to do what we do. The money really helps a lot and we really appreciate it,” notes Ranney.

The robots are built to work independently and then the movement advances by way of a controller. Every calculated move is student created and controlled. “Also, at the end of the game it can climb a five foot rope. That’s pretty cool,” states Ranney.

Thomas Nguyen is a robotic builder and programmer. Nguyen explains his plans after graduation. “I tend to do electrical and mechanical engineering. I feel like that’s something I really like,” says Nguyen.

Comeaux student Mason Picou designs and builds. The robot is a small demonstration of Picou’s work using a 3D modeling software to draw it to certain specifications. “A robot can be fast, but then when you get into something when you’re doing a task it needs to be real fine so movements won’t be jerky,” adds Picou.

Chevron Fuel Your School helps to connect real world experiences to classroom learning. “These are the skills they can take with them to any job and to college,” says Ranney.

In October, $1 was donated when a customer purchased eight gallons or more of gas at participating gas stations.