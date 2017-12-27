City Marshal Brian Pope’s trial set

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Brian Pope is scheduled to appear for trial on Feb. 20.

Pope was indicted last year on perjury, malfeasance in office, prohibited acts and misuse of public funds charges.

According to The Daily Advertiser, District Judges Jules Edwards today ruled The Independent Weekly, the publication that filed the motion to have the Pope’s probation revoked, did not have the legal standing to request a hearing.

The judge handed the matter over the district attorney’s office this morning.

If the district attorney’s office chooses to request a probation revocation hearing, it will be held on Jan. 17.

 

