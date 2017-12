JENNINGS, La. (KLFY)-Convicted in 1993, Louis Joseph Boudreaux Jr. was tacked down in Orange, Texas, and taken by authorities to Jennings for booking.

Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Sex Offender Division discovered that Boudreaux, 47, was a Tier 3 sex offender who have failed to register over the last two decades since his conviction.

He was arrested in Texas on Dec. 22.

He was taken to Jennings today for booking and is being with no bond.