Health officials confirm ‘widespread’ flu activity throughout Louisiana

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Officials confirm that over the last few weeks, there’s been widespread flu activity throughout Louisiana.

“We know right now there’s a lot of flu circulating in this community,” said Dr. Tina Stefanski, with the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals.

And the flu outbreak isn’t just happening here in Louisiana.

“Providers throughout the state and the south. Many states in the south are reporting that their seeing cases of the flu, and an increase in cases than they typically do at this time of the year,” said Stefanski.

It’s the Type A virus that doctor’s are primarily seeing. It’s associated with more hospitalizations and deaths in young children and people 65 years or older.

“Even though the vaccine is less protective against this strain that’s circulating, we know that we will probably see a few strains circulate before the season is over,” Stefanski said.

Still, the best method to protect yourself during this flu season is by getting a flu shot.

“Cover your cough, wash your hands frequently and well, especially before you eat,” said Stefanski

If you have the flu, be sure to not pass it on to anyone else, so stay away from work or school.

“Stay away until you’re fever free for 24 hours. So that means off of medications,” said Stefanski.

She isn’t ruling out that this flu season, could see more cases than in previous years.

“We’ve had low, and pretty mild flu seasons in the past couple of years. So we never know, but it certainly looks as though we’re going to have more cases this year than we’ve had over the last few years,” she said.