How to save on your energy bill during winter months

When the weather gets colder, utility bills tend to go up. Officials with Lafayette Utilities System tell me making the small changes make a big difference

LUS Utilities Conservation Specialist, Garrison Harrison says, “Primary drivers of residence energy bill is the cooling and the heating. Second would be appliances– washers, dryers. Then third would be lighting.”

According to Harrison, the best way to keep the bill down is with automatic timers for your heating system, “Install a smart thermostat. And that way when you’re away from the home, it creates a schedule on its own that adjusts that temperature down when you’re away and then when you get home it automatically brings it back up. So the less the heater’s running, the more you’re saving.”

You also want to make sure your windows are sealed properly.

Harrison says, “If there are any gaps or spaces, we want to use something like a foam to seal those drafts. It’s actually a good way of saving energy.”

He also suggests using cold water when doing laundry, “When you’re washing clothes if you use the cold setting, that means that your hot water heater has to work less and therefore save you more money.”

And something he says is worth the investment– changing your old light bulbs to LED’s, “We do recommend that they swap over to more energy-efficient LED lighting variety.”

Lastly, an easy way to avoid the high bills, bundle up while you’re at home and keep the thermostat still at a constant low setting.

If you’re still concerned that your bills are too high, you can call Garrison Harrison to set up a home energy audit at (337)-291-8194.