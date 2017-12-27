Jason’s Deli to open second Lafayette location next year

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The always busy Jason’s Deli restaurant located at 149 Arnould Blvd. will soon have a second Lafayette location with groundwork already starting.

Expected completion could possibly be mid to late 2018.

The new,restaurant location is set to be constructed at 4512 Ambassador in the Caffery shopping center.

This will be a stand-alone restaurant that faces the shopping center in the empty lot next door to O’Reilly’s Auto Parts.

The new Jason’s will have a wraparound drive-thru, which is something the sister location does not have, and also a small patio, according to plans.

