Sheriff’s department seeking information in late night homicide

CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Department is investigating what they are calling a homicide that happened late Wednesday.

Public Information Officer John Mowell said just after 7 p.m. detectives were called to the 800 block of Highway 1252, just outside the Carencro area.

On arrival, he said, detectives located the body of a deceased individual.

The victim has not been identified and the circumstances surrounding the death have not been released.

Mowell is asking for anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area to contact the Sheriff’s Department at 337-232-9211.