Smaller surgeries, better results for victims of back pain

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Back pain is the second most common reason for visits to the doctor’s office.

Each year, Americans spend at least $50 billion on relief, according to the American Chiropractic Association.

And now doctors are moving away from major back surgeries to smaller procedures to help knock out the pain for good.

“I had to do something to try and make things better because I couldn’t even stand at the stove to cook. I hurt so bad,” said Terry Rogers.

Rogers was a nursing home aid who spent her days helping residents with daily tasks.

It all changed though after she was injured on the job.

“I was holding over a resident. He was having a bad day that day I guess and he was pushing back and me pushing and then I thought something popped in my lower back,” she said.

That’s when she went to the International Spine Institute and met orthopedic surgeon Dr. Marco Rodriguez.

He recommended Rogers undergo a spinal fusion.

“Instead of being laid up at a hospital for three to six months in the old days, now we are minimizing it to smaller surgeries that you can go home the same day,” Dr. Rodriguez said.

The doctor said he only makes two incisions, then uses a camera to find the source of pain.

“I can actually put that camera down look for that nerve branch, separate the nerve so now there’s no dead nerve or pathway graph so the nerve can’t grow back to it,” Rodriguez said.

Dr. Rodriguez says it’s a way for patients to get the relief they want less invasively.

“People are more willing to make that jump to surgery as opposed to pain management for years and years and years with shot for shot for shot,” he said.

Rogers says she’s getting better every day. She can’t go back to work, but says she’s just happy to be pain free.

“He broke my heart on that though, but it is what it is. I have to take care to myself,” she said.

