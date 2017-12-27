The United Blood Services encourages community to “Pay it Forward,” with holiday blood drive

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)-With the holidays underway, the United Blood Services is working diligently to ensure blood supply remains strong approaching the New Year. Their “Pay it Forward” blood-drive is collecting donations all month for this cause.

In some cases, the excitement of the holidays brings more attention to gifts and celebrations, rather than health. While some people are spending time at home with their families, others are spending the holidays in the hospital.

This can be for various reasons and blood, platelets and plasma are always needed. According to United Blood Services, the holidays bring in more than a 20% decline in blood donations. this drive is held until Sunday, December 31st in hopes to bring blood to patients counting on it to become strong enough to leave hospitalization. Each day a $500 Amazon gift card winner will be selected and donors will also receive a long-sleeve “Pay It Forward” t-shirt. Appointments can also be made by calling (337)-235-5433 or visiting http://www.bloodhero.com

Anyone that wants to help “Pay it Forward’ can visit the United Blood Services’ office at 1503 Bertrand drive in Lafayette. Donors must be at least 16 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. All blood types are needed, however, donations from donors with O-negative type blood is in high demand.