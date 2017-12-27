Two more suspects arrested for at least 16 burglaries, thefts in north Acadiana

JEFF DAVIS Parish, La. (KLFY)- For several months, Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives have been investigating a rash of burglaries and thefts throughout the parish.

Today, the department announced it has solved 16 reported burglaries and have arrested two suspects. More arrests are expected, according to Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey.

Aden Greek II, 38, of Hathaway, and Lacanda Nicole Ortego, 29, of Eunice, have been booked into the parish jail.

The burglaries and thefts occurred between August 2017 and December 2017 in Jefferson Davis Parish and neighboring parishes.

On Dec. 15, authorities in St. Landry Parish arrested Brandon Charpentier, 25, who tried to escape through a trap for in the closet of his mobile home.

He is also believed to be connected to the rash of thefts in Jefferson Davis, St. Landry and Acadia parishes, Ivey said.

“These suspects broke into homes, stores and stole whatever they could get their hands on,” Ivey told KLFY.

He said drugs are suspected to be the motivation behind the crimes.

Item stolen some of the cases, to include a utility trailer, a safe and tools have been recovered, authorities said.

Ortego is charged with two counts obstruction of justice, theft, two counts of simple burglary, simple criminal damage to property. She is being held on a $40,000 bond.

This is Ortego’s fifth time to be arrested, authorities said.

Greek is charged with simple burglary, illegal possession of stolen things, switched plates and other traffic violations. He is held with no bond.

Greek’s arrest in this investigation is his sixth time to be arrested and charged with a felony crime.