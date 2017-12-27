Victim identified in Carencro homicide

CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) UPDATE: The victim has been identified by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office as 34-year-old Bobby Jo Duplechin, of Carencro.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Department is investigating what they are calling a homicide inside a residence on Wednesday.

Public Information Officer John Mowell said just after 7 p.m. detectives were called to the 800 block of Highway 1252, just outside the Carencro area.

On arrival, he said, detectives located the man’s body.

The circumstances surrounding the death have not been released.

Mowell is asking for anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area to contact the Sheriff’s Department at (337) 232-9211.