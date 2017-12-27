Vigil held for slain 14-year-old in Abbeville

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) – People who were close to 14-year-old Dylan Plowden were present Wednesday night, each of them with a candle in hand as they remembered good times with the 14-year-old victim and encouraged others to turn away from lives of violence

Megan Plowden is the mother of Dylan Plowden.

She spent the final moments of his life holding his hand, the hand of her youngest son.

“To see my son slipping away from me was so hard, so hard.”

In tears, as she relived the tragedy— her son Justin stepped in to comfort her.

“It was really probably the most hardest thing I’ve ever had to deal with in life,” Plowden said while sobbing.

Even with a suspect in custody and the community coming together in the wake of her son’s death, she says it still hurts losing her baby boy.

“Nobody really knows how I feel. I lost my baby and it feels like a part of me is gone and I know I’m not going to be the same but I’m praying to God that I just find it in my heart to be strong for my children.”

According to Abbeville Police, Plowden’s death is the first homicide in the city this year.

Top brass within the department says since the time of the shooting, extra officers have been on patrol each night.

The suspect, Jalen Levine is in the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center with no bond on the charge of first-degree murder.

A Gofundme account for Plowden’s burial has raised more than $1,500.