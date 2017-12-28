Acadia Parish Sheriff: Phone scam leads to possible robbery plot

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)- The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating an incident that appears to be a scam, but with a strange twist.

A local business owner was contacted regarding his electrical bill being over due, authorities said.

The caller told the business owner that employees with the utility business were on their way to disconnect his electricity. The business owner was then instructed by the caller to go to another local business that accepted payments for the electrical company and make a payment there, according to Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson.

The victim was told by the caller to inform them right before his arrival at the store to pay the fees.

Suspicious, the business owner called deputies to report a scam, Gibson said.

“The caller, as well as deputies, felt that this was not a scam, but possibly a set up for the business owner to be robbed,” the sheriff said in a statement today.

“As we continue to investigate this matter, we want to make our citizens aware to be careful when someone calls you regarding you owing money for any purpose. Check into matters before agreeing to pay money or going to a location to make a payment.”

