Coldwell Banker Pelican Real Estate merges with Van Eaton & Romero

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Van Eaton & Romero, a Latter & Blum company, announced today their merger with Lafayette-based Coldwell Banker Pelican Real Estate.

The addition expands Van Eaton & Romero’s Lafayette area operations, adding more than 130 residential and commercial agents, two offices in Lafayette, and one office in New Iberia.

Coldwell Banker Pelican’s residential division will join Van Eaton & Romero, and their commercial division will join NAI Latter & Blum (both companies are members of the Latter & Blum Family of Companies).

According to Coldwell Banker Pelican’s owners, Steve and George “Buzz” Thomson, the merger will enable them to focus on commercial business development and sales.

“Van Eaton & Romero and NAI Latter & Blum’s values and cultures align with ours and were key factors in our decision to merge. Their strong management support, ethics, and emphasis on producing well-trained Agents will provide a solid foundation for our team members moving forward,” stated Steve Thomson, co-owner of Coldwell Banker Pelican.

“By combining our market share and relocation business, along with new technologies and training resources, we will provide unmatched services for our clients,” he added.

“Coldwell Banker Pelican Agents are also among the top in their market; they bring great value to our Van Eaton & Romero team, our company, and our clients. Although we are competitors, we have a long-held respect for their leadership and Agents,” Richard Haase, President of Latter & Blum Inc. said. “Their success further strengthens our market position and our ability to provide more services for our clients. Today’s announcement is also a milestone in our efforts to create an even greater environment for the success of our expert Agents. I am very pleased to welcome them to our company,” he added.

“While, by its nature, real estate is a fiercely competitive industry, there has always been a mutual respect that Caldwell Banker Pelican and Van Eaton & Romero have had for each other. The primary reason for that, I believe, is our common commitment to being the best that we can be. So we’re very pleased at this opportunity to combine our companies, because, truly, there is no other firm in our market today that so closely mirrors our own values. We welcome them with open arms,” said William “Bill” Bacqué, Van Eaton & Romero President.