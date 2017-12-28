Lafayette PD looks to decrease gun violence and add 10 officers in 2018

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- As 2017 comes to an end, the Lafayette Police Department held a year-end review and released their goals and objectives for 2018.

In 2017 the Lafayette PD responded and investigated 24 homicides within the city. 96 percent of those crimes were commuted using a fire arm. Gun-related violence is one of the issues the police department hopes to decrease in 2018.

All homicide investigations have been solved. Corporal Karl Ratcliff with the department says it’s thanks to the hard work of the men and women in the police department and the cooperation from the community.

“For us, it represents closure for those families. To be able to give them that closure it means a lot to us, I know it means a lot to the detectives and investigators so yeah it’s a blessing and we are lucky to have people that are dedicated to do that,” says Ratcliff.

Ten additional uniformed officers will be added to the department in 2018. In the year-end review, Chief of Police Toby Aguillard explained that the officers will be specially trained to work the downtown area during night life hours.

“Having officers that are dedicated to that area is going to be invaluable, because they are going to be there day after day, week after week, know the people, know the issues and deal with it on a different level. We’ll also be able to have a better quality of service in the other precincts as well by decreasing the size of those precincts and the number of calls,” says Ratcliff.

The department says it hopes to continue to work with the community and media outlets for a safe new year.

Ratcliff says, “We hope in 2018 we could be able to gain some ground and to be able to learn some things from 2017 and move forward and help even more productive year. Not with just solving crimes, but preventing them, hopefully.”