Louisiana Fireworks gives safety tips ahead of New Year’s weekend

SCOTT, La. (KLFY)- With the New Year approaching, explosive firework displays are also on the horizon. And with that, also means the increased chance of potential severe burns and injuries.

Louisiana Fireworks in Scott, Louisiana has been established for about 25 years. Manager Glen Clawson gives safety tips for anyone planning to use their items this weekend.

“There’s a lot of things you can do to stay safe. The most important thing to do is probably read the warning labels on the items you buy. It gives good instructions on any precautions you should take before you light anything up. And that’s one of the most important things you can do to be safe with fireworks this season,” Clawson said.

The National Council on Firework Safety list these tips on their website year-round.

Obey all local laws regarding the use of fireworks.

Know your fireworks; read the cautionary labels and performance descriptions before igniting.

A responsible adult SHOULD supervise all firework activities. Never give fireworks to children.

Alcohol and fireworks do not mix. Save your alcohol for after the show.

Wear safety glasses when shooting fireworks.

Light one firework at a time and then quickly move away.

Use fireworks OUTDOORS in a clear area; away from buildings and vehicles.

Never relight a “dud” firework. Wait 20 minutes and then soak it in a bucket of water.

Always have a bucket of water and charged water hose nearby.

Never carry fireworks in your POCKET or shoot them into METAL or GLASS containers.

Do not experiment with homemade fireworks.

Dispose of spent fireworks by wetting them down and place in a metal trash can away from any building or combustible materials until the next day.

FAA regulations PROHIBIT the possession and transportation of fireworks in your checked baggage or carry-on luggage.

Report illegal explosives, like M-80s and quarter sticks, to the fire or police department.