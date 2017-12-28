Mother of Carencro homicide victim speaks out

Related Coverage Victim identified in Carencro homicide

CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) – A mother is speaking out, after her son was murdered Wednesday night in Carencro.

Barry ‘BJ’ Duplechin was found dead in his grandmother’s house shortly after 7 p.m., in the 800 block of Highway 1252.

“We waited for him to come home and he just never did,” said Terry Duplechin, BJ’s mother.

She recalls the moment when she found her 34-year-old son shot to death inside his grandmother’s home.

“We saw his truck was at his grandma’s house, and we went over there to check it, and we found him there,” she said.

Terry and her other son then ran to the neighbors house where they dialed 9-1-1, and authorities arrived at the house shortly after that.

“It’s hard. His (BJ’s) son, is not quite understanding. We celebrated Christmas the night before, because the son, he lives with his mom. They did Christmas at their house and we did our Christmas Tuesday here. So we were able to share that moment together,” said Terry.

She says that BJ was a giving person.

“He gave his shirt off to everyone. He lived for his son. Everything he did was for his son. He was there for his father, his father’s battling Lou Gehrig’s,” said Terry.

And now she’s pleading for the public’s help, in finding her son’s killer.

“Please send prayers, and anybody who knows anything, please call the police. There’s so many people that know BJ, and know that he’s a kind person, and a giving one,” said Terry.

John Mowell, Public Information Officer for the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, echoed her plea.

“We ask that anybody who has any information, or came into contact with the victim that day, on the day of the 27, please contact detectives with the Lafayette Sheriff’s Office,” Mowell said.

The funeral for Duplechin will take place on Saturday.

If you have information that can help investigators, call Crimestoppers at 232-TIPS, or the Sheriff’s Office Detectives at (337) 236-5620.