NOPD: Panhandler pulls out BB gun after person refuses to give him money

NEW ORLEANS (WWL-TV) — A panhandler asking for money near the intersection of Carrollton and Claiborne Avenues was arrested on Christmas Day after he pulled on a gun on someone who refused to give him money.

According to NOPD, 23-year-old James Kiesner fired a BB gun at someone who refused to give him money.

Police arrested him soon after and say he gave them a fake name. As the investigation progressed, officers identified him as Kiesner and booked him for aggravated assault and giving a false name.

Anyone with any additional information on this incident should contact any Second District detective at (504) 658-6020.

