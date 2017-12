LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently seeking the public’s assistance in finding Rasheed Lindon, 23, of Lafayette.

Lindon is wanted for one count of theft.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211 or call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8477).