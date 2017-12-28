Third Circuit reverses, remands decision in suit brought by shareholders during Cleco sale

The Third Circuit Court of Appeal has reversed and remanded a Rapides Parish court decision in a lawsuit brought by plaintiffs and shareholders regarding the corporate buyout and merger of Cleco back in 2016.

In 2014, Australian investment banking firm Macquarie Group announced that it agreed to buy Cleco Corp., headquartered in Pineville, for nearly $5 billion.

Shortly thereafter, plaintiffs Helen Moore, Calvin Trahan and Lawrence L’Herisson and shareholders in Cleco Corp. initiated a class action lawsuit. Some of the defendants included people like Bruce Williamson, Cleco’s Chief Executive Officer; Cleco’s Board of Directors; and Darren Olagues, Cleco’s president at the time.

The plaintiffs alleged that the company’s Chief Executive Officer engaged in “self dealing, acted in bad faith, and breached his fiduciary duty of loyalty, good faith, and fair dealing to the shareholders when he misled the board of directors to induce them to push through the sale/merger of the corporation at an unfair price.”

The plaintiffs sought an injunction to prohibit the sale of the company. The defendants filed exceptions for no right and no cause of action. Ultimately, the plaintiffs attempt at an injunction was denied and the deal was finalized in 2016.

They appealed. The plaintiffs claimed there were three assignments of error made in the Ninth Judicial Court in Rapides Parish that originally heard the case.

The first error they said was that the district court erred when it granted the exceptions of no right and no cause of action. The plaintiffs said their matter only concerned whether or not they had a right to bring their asserted claims.

The second error they said involved the court’s findings that the plaintiffs claims were “derivative in nature even though they sought to remedy damages personally sustained rather than enforce a right of the company.”

The third error they said occurred when the court applied any “res judicata” effects to the action as a result of the regulatory proceeding before the Louisiana Public Service Commission.

Ultimately, the Third Circuit found merit with the first error that the plaintiffs brought up in the appeal, and as a result, said that finding permits the second error that they brought up. But, the Third Circuit refused to make a decision about the third error because it said that it “relates to statements made by the trial court in its reasons for judgement rather than the judgement.”

The Third Circuit handed the case back down to the trial court for any further proceedings.