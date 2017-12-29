Drug companies respond to opioid abuse

PARKS, La. (KLFY) – Evangeline Parish Sheriff Eddie Soileau recently sued drug companies for “aggressive marketing” and credited them for the opioid epidemic in the state.

Senator Fred Mills helped set in motion what he believes to be a long-term help for opioid abuse.

“We can bring those numbers down through quantity limitations and the monitoring of a common database,” says Mills.

He passed three parts of legislation that are designed to limit how patients can overuse a supply.

It starts with allowing for a seven-day supply to first time patients.

“It really makes no sense to go to a dentist and get a 90-day supply if you’re going to have three days of pain so that should limit diversion,” says Mills.

If a physician prescribes an opioid,.it has to be registered in a specific registry.

“A lot of times patients are going from doctor to doctor to doctor and that doctor does not know that they’ve gone to someone else,” says Mills.

Lastly, anyone who prescribes an opioid has to take continuing education courses in order to keep their license.

“You relicense yourself but it’s a continued education piece on the dangers of overprescribing, the side effects of opioids, the problems opioids bring when overprescribed,” says Mills.

On top of being a Senator, Mills also runs this pharmacy and has seen firsthand that limitations can provide less room for abuse.

As for the lawsuit by Sheriff Soileau against drug companies, Mills says it comes down to government funds more than anything else

“It’s costing jails…it’s costing sheriffs…it’s costing DAs…it’s putting a burden on local government,” says Mills.