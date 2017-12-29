Lafayette Transit System holiday closures

KLFY Newsroom Published:
LCG

LCG’s Department of Public Works, Transit Division has announced the following New Year’s Transit Schedule:

  • New Year’s Day will be observed on Monday, Jan. 1.
  • There will be no changes in the transit service schedule on Saturday, Dec. 30.
  • Daytime, Night Owl, and Para-transit services will be suspended on Monday, Jan. 1 in observance of the New Year’s holiday and the LTS offices will be closed. Approved riders of the para-transit system will be able to schedule rides on Monday, Jan. 1.
  • There will be no changes in the transit service schedule on Tuesday, Jan. 2.
  • The Para-transit service schedule will correspond with the LTS Bus and Night Owl New Year’s schedule.

For information on Lafayette Transit Service, including all rates, routes for day and night-time service, Para-transit service and more, visit www.ridelts.com.

