LCG advises additional pet care during cold weather

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- With expected freezing temperatures approaching Acadiana this New Year’s weekend, the Lafayette Animal Shelter and Control Center, urges pet owners to evaluate shelter conditions for outside pets.

Providing proper shelter for outside animals is not only the right thing to do, it’s the law, LCG said.

Within Lafayette Parish, owners are required by ordinance to shelter animals “from the elements so as to prevent unnecessary or unjustified pain or suffering.”

Specifically for outdoor dogs, sufficient bedding material or other means of protection from the elements must be provided when the weather is colder than what a dog of that breed and condition will comfortably tolerate and that will allow the dog to retain body heat.

Bedding material must be kept clean and dry.

For more information on ways to protect pets in cold weather, visit http://www.humanesociety.org/animals/resources/tips/protect_pets_winter.html.