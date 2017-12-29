Local bar offers ride vouchers for NYE

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Greenroom in downtown Lafayette is collaborating with Uber to provide bar-goers a safe ride home on New Year’s Eve.

They’ll be giving out free tickets at the bar’s entrance and every hour from 9 p.m. to midnight, they will use those tickets to raffle off vouchers for Uber rides.

There is a limited number of vouchers, and they are each worth $5– so if your ride costs more than that, you’ll have to pay the difference.

But The Greenroom’s general manager, Britney Dean, tells News 10 that they’re doing this because they care about their customers’ safety, “Uber seems to be the best way to get around these days and it’s always been a part of Greenroom’s values to provide that safe environment.”

They say that if this event goes well, they hope to do it again at a later date.