Local rapper charged in Eunice homicide

EUNICE, La. (KLFY)- Acting on a warrant from the Eunice Police Department, Carencro Police and the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office located and arrested Rontreal J. Prejean, aka “D-Jack”, 18, of the 400 block of Madison Street in Lafayette.

Prejean is charged with the degree murder of Tyrie Frederick, 23, of Eunice, and three counts of attempted first degree murder.

According to Eunice Chief of Police, Randy Fontenot, officers responded on December 23 at 1:20 a.m. at the Southeast Neighborhood Center on City Ave. in Eunice.

The shooting occurred following an altercation during a Christmas party at the center.

Prejean, a rapper hired who was to entertain the party, allegedly pulled a handgun and began shooting at the victim, striking and killing him, police said.

Frederick was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Three others, 14 and 15-year-old boys and a 22-year-old woman, were also shot.

They were all treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Sergeant Robert Brickley, lead investigator in the case, has said that his investigation is far from complete.

“We still have many witnesses to interview and the investigation is still very much ongoing,” Sgt. Brickley said.

The Eunice Police Department asks that if you have any information or knowledge concerning this case, please call the Police Department at 337-457-2626 or Sgt. Brickley at 337-457-6575.