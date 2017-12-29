Senator John Kennedy discusses major issues facing the state and nation

Coming off a major legislative win for Republicans in the new tax reform bill, Senator John Kennedy discussed major issues that faced Louisiana and the nation in 2017, and his plans for 2018.

On tax reform he says about 90% of the middle class is going to receive a tax cut, averaging about 1600 dollars.

“If you’re living in Acadiana, and you’re a couple, mom and dad make 75 thousand a year together, have 2 children, right now they pay roughly 3700 hundred dollars in federal income taxes. After this bill passes they’re going to pay about 1500. People will start seeing it in their checks in February,” Kennedy explained.

The senator has an optimistic view of the state of oil and gas in 2018.

“World demand for oil because the economy is clearly improving is going to be greater, and I think you’re going to see the price of oil and gas go up. More oil than natural gas,” he notes.

Kennedy says that in 2018 the Senate will focus on healthcare, a permanent renewal of their flood insurance program, extending the children’s health insurance program, and balancing the budget.

On the rumors of if he will run for governor in 2020, he says he’s still unsure.

I’ve made no decision yet. I’ve been in the United States Senate for a year, I’m enjoying it, there’s a lot of work we still have to do for the American people and most importantly the people of Louisiana, and I’ll make a decision at some point but that’s 2 years away, that’s a long time.” Kennedy says.