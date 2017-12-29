Victim identified in Thursday night crash in Broussard

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- On Thursday night at approximately 11:55 p.m., the Broussard Police Department investigated a major crash involving an 18-wheeler and a black Lexus passenger car in the 1100 block of Evangeline Thruway near LA 92 in St. Martin Parish.

The driver of the Lexus was trapped in the vehicle and died at the scene, according to an off-duty medic who stopped to assist.

Preliminary investigation indicated that the Lexus was leaving the Cash Magic Casino, located at 1144 Evangeline Thruway, and failed to yield to an 18-wheeler traveling eastbound on Evangeline Thruway.

As a result, the Lexus went under the trailer of the 18-wheeler causing severe damages to the car. The driver has been identified as Rebecca Boudreaux Aguillard, 33, of Youngsville.

The driver of the 18-wheeler has been identified as Randall Young, 32, of Baton Rouge, he was not injured in the crash and no citations or charges were issued to him.

Alcohol involvement is unknown and toxicology results are pending for Aguillard.